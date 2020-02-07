-
Sung Kang shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Sung Kang hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 133rd at 4 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 third, Kang's 105 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
At the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Kang reached the green in 2 and rolled a 56-foot putt for birdie. This put Kang at 2 under for the round.
Kang got a double bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kang to even-par for the round.
On the 397-yard par-4 15th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.
