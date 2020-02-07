Rob Oppenheim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his day tied for 75th at 1 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 390-yard par-4 third, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Oppenheim chipped in his third shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 eighth hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.

At the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Oppenheim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Oppenheim's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 399-yard par-4 13th, Oppenheim went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Oppenheim to 2 over for the round.