-
-
Scott Harrington finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
-
February 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 07, 2020
In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Scott Harrington hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 45th at 3 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Harrington hit a tee shot 110 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.
Harrington got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 under for the round.
At the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Harrington got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.
At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Harrington hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Harrington got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Harrington to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.