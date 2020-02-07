Alex Noren hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 14th at 7 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 13 under; Jason Day and Phil Mickelson are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Dustin Johnson and Chris Baker are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 11th hole, Noren had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Noren hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Noren's 109 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 573-yard par-5 14th hole, Noren hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Noren to 4 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 41-foot putt for eagle. This put Noren at 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Noren had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 7 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Noren went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Noren to 6 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Noren hit a tee shot 107 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 7 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 eighth, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 6 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Noren chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to 5 under for the round.