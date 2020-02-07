-
Josh Teater finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Josh Teater hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Teater finished his round tied for 78th at 1 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 12 under; Jason Day and Chris Baker are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Alex Noren, Charl Schwartzel, Scott Piercy, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Cantlay, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a 268 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Teater chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Teater went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.
On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Teater reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.
Teater got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to 1 under for the round.
On the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Teater had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to even-par for the round.
