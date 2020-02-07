In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Johnson Wagner hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wagner finished his day tied for 104th at 1 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.

At the 380-yard par-4 11th, Wagner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wagner to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Wagner hit his 87 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wagner to even-par for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Wagner reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Wagner at 1 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Wagner's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Wagner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wagner to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Wagner's 136 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wagner to 2 under for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Wagner his second shot was a drop and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Wagner hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Wagner to 1 over for the round.

Wagner got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wagner to 2 over for the round.