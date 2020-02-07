-
-
Kevin Stadler shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
-
February 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 07, 2020
In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kevin Stadler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Stadler finished his day in 154th at 10 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 15th, Stadler's 125 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stadler to 1 under for the round.
At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Stadler hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stadler to 2 under for the round.
After a 243 yard drive on the 381-yard par-4 first, Stadler chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stadler to 4 over for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Stadler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stadler to 3 over for the round.
On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Stadler's his second shot went 8 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.