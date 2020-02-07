In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 104th at 1 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 13 under; Jason Day and Phil Mickelson are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Dustin Johnson and Chris Baker are tied for 4th at 10 under.

Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

At the 390-yard par-4 third, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Cabrera Bello stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cabrera Bello hit his next to the fairway bunker. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 sixth. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 112 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to even for the round.

At the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Cabrera Bello got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Cabrera Bello's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.