  • Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the second round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rafa Cabrera Bello lands his 112-yard tee shot 7 feet from the cup at the Pebble Beach par-3 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Rafa Cabrera Bello sticks tee shot to set up birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the second round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rafa Cabrera Bello lands his 112-yard tee shot 7 feet from the cup at the Pebble Beach par-3 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.