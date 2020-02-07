In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Chez Reavie hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 12th at 7 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 12 under; Jason Day and Chris Baker are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Charl Schwartzel, Scott Piercy, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Cantlay, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Reavie got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 390-yard par-4 third hole, Reavie chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 11th hole, Reavie chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

On the 399-yard par-4 13th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Reavie's 123 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Reavie had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Reavie's tee shot went 163 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.