  • Charl Schwartzel delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the second round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Charl Schwartzel rolls in a 13-foot putt to make birdie at the Pebble Beach par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Charl Schwartzel sinks 13-footer for birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the second round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Charl Schwartzel rolls in a 13-foot putt to make birdie at the Pebble Beach par-5 18th hole.