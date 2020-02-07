-
Charl Schwartzel delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Charl Schwartzel sinks 13-footer for birdie at AT&T Pebble BeachIn the second round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Charl Schwartzel rolls in a 13-foot putt to make birdie at the Pebble Beach par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Charl Schwartzel hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 4th at 10 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 10th, Charl Schwartzel's 168 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Charl Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 573-yard par-5 14th hole, Schwartzel hit an approach shot from 142 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 5 under for the round.
On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 6 under for the round.
