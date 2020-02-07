Scott Piercy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Piercy finished his round tied for 4th at 9 under with Charl Schwartzel, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Cantlay, and Dustin Johnson; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 12 under; and Jason Day and Chris Baker are tied for 2nd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Scott Piercy had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Piercy's 106 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Piercy's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Piercy hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 14th. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 5 under for the round.

At the 390-yard par-4 third, Piercy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Piercy at 6 under for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 7 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Piercy's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.