Nick Taylor hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-5 second, Taylor's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 third hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Taylor's his second shot went 22 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 14th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Taylor had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Taylor hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 6 under for the round.