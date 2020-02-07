-
Nick Taylor shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nick Taylor drains 16-footer for birdie at AT&T Pebble BeachIn the second round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Nick Taylor rolls in a 16-foot putt to make birdie at the Pebble Beach par-5 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Nick Taylor hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-5 second, Taylor's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 390-yard par-4 third hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Taylor's his second shot went 22 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 14th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Taylor had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.
At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Taylor hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 6 under for the round.
