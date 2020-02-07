-
Jonathan Byrd shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jonathan Byrd hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Byrd finished his round tied for 33rd at 4 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 12 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Baker, Phil Mickelson, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 399-yard par-4 13th hole, Byrd had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byrd to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Byrd's 131 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 178-yard par-3 17th, Byrd missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Byrd to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
