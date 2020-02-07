In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Bill Haas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 123rd at 3 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 573-yard par-5 14th hole, Haas hit an approach shot from 91 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Haas's 122 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Haas's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Haas reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Haas had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Haas to 2 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 third hole, Haas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

Haas's tee shot went 241 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 331-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Haas to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Haas hit his next to the fairway bunker. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 sixth. This moved Haas to 3 over for the round.