In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Ricky Barnes hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Barnes finished his day tied for 24th at 5 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 11th, Barnes's 121 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Barnes's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Barnes hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 14th. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Barnes hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to even-par for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Barnes got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Barnes to 1 over for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Barnes hit a tee shot 111 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to even for the round.