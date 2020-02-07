Hunter Mahan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Mahan finished his day tied for 150th at 8 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Mahan's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 399-yard par-4 13th, Mahan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mahan to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Mahan hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 14th. This moved Mahan to 3 over for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Mahan's his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Mahan reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 5 over for the round.

On the par-5 second, Mahan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to 4 over for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Mahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to 5 over for the round.