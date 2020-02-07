In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, George McNeill hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. McNeill finished his day tied for 35th at 4 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, McNeill reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNeill to 1 under for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, McNeill tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, McNeill chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNeill to even-par for the round.

McNeill got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNeill to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, McNeill's 120 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNeill to 1 under for the round.

McNeill's tee shot went 274 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 399-yard par-4 13th. This moved McNeill to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, McNeill had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNeill to 1 under for the round.