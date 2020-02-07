K.J. Choi hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and finished the round bogey free. Choi finished his day tied for 45th at 3 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 11th hole, K.J. Choi had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved K.J. Choi to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Choi hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Choi to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Choi chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Choi to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Choi's 121 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Choi had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Choi to 5 under for the round.

At the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Choi got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Choi to 5 under for the round.

Choi hit his tee at the green on the 106-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Choi to 6 under for the round.