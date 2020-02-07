-
D.J. Trahan shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
D.J. Trahan opens with birdie at AT&T Pebble BeachIn the second round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, D.J. Trahan sinks a 10-foot putt to make birdie at the Pebble Beach par-4 1st hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
D.J. Trahan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Trahan finished his round tied for 127th at 3 over Nick Taylor is in 1st at 12 under, Chris Baker is in 2nd at 11 under, and Jason Day is in 3rd at 10 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Trahan had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.
On the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Trahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.
On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Trahan's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 33 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Trahan's tee shot went 119 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Trahan's tee shot went 213 yards to the fringe and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 14th, Trahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Trahan to 2 over for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Trahan got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Trahan to 3 over for the round.
