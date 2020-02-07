Aaron Baddeley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his day tied for 20th at 6 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 380-yard par-4 11th hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

At the 397-yard par-4 15th, Baddeley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Baddeley to even for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 18th, Baddeley hit his 82 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Baddeley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Baddeley had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 4 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Baddeley's tee shot went 99 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 16 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.