Padraig Harrington shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Padraig Harrington gets up-and-down from bunker at AT&T Pebble BeachIn the second round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Padraig Harrington gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the Pebble Beach par-5 6th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Padraig Harrington hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 92nd at even par; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 13 under; Jason Day and Phil Mickelson are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Dustin Johnson and Chris Baker are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a 280 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Harrington chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Harrington chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Harrington chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
Harrington got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to even-par for the round.
On the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Harrington had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.
