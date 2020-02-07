  • Padraig Harrington shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the second round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Padraig Harrington gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the Pebble Beach par-5 6th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Padraig Harrington gets up-and-down from bunker at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the second round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Padraig Harrington gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the Pebble Beach par-5 6th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.