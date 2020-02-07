In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Greg Chalmers hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Chalmers finished his day tied for 45th at 3 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 270 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Chalmers chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Chalmers's 109 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 2 under for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Chalmers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 3 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Chalmers chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 2 under for the round.

Chalmers got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 1 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Chalmers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chalmers to even-par for the round.

Chalmers his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Chalmers to 1 over for the round.