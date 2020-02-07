In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rod Pampling hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Pampling finished his day tied for 123rd at 3 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.

Pampling got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pampling to 1 over for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Pampling hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Pampling to 1 over for the round.

Pampling stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 106-yard par-3 seventh. This moved Pampling to even-par for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 eighth, Pampling had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Pampling to 2 over for the round.

Pampling hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Pampling to 3 over for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 14th, Pampling chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pampling to 2 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Pampling reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pampling to 1 over for the round.