Tim Herron hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Herron finished his day tied for 152nd at 9 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 15th, Herron had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herron to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Herron reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Herron to even for the round.

Herron got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herron to 1 over for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Herron chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herron to even-par for the round.

At the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Herron's tee shot went 244 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Herron to 1 over for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Herron's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Herron missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Herron to 2 over for the round.