-
-
Tim Herron shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
-
February 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 07, 2020
Tim Herron hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Herron finished his day tied for 152nd at 9 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 397-yard par-4 15th, Herron had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herron to 1 over for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Herron reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Herron to even for the round.
Herron got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herron to 1 over for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Herron chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herron to even-par for the round.
At the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Herron's tee shot went 244 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Herron to 1 over for the round.
On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Herron's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Herron missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Herron to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.