Vincent Whaley comes back from a rocky start in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Vincent Whaley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.
On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Vincent Whaley's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 573-yard par-5 14th, Whaley went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Whaley had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 second, Whaley's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Whaley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.
On the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 under for the round.
