In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Hank Lebioda hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

After a 288 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 10th, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

Lebioda's tee shot went 274 yards to the native area and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 380-yard par-4 11th. This moved Lebioda to 2 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 14th, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 2 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 3 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Lebioda got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lebioda to 4 over for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Lebioda's 107 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 4 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 3 over for the round.