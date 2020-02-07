Michael Gellerman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gellerman finished his day tied for 95th at 1 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Robert Streb, Harry Higgs, Richy Werenski, Ricky Barnes, Lanto Griffin, Max Homa, Charley Hoffman, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Gellerman's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 399-yard par-4 13th, Gellerman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gellerman to 2 over for the round.

At the 397-yard par-4 15th, Gellerman's tee shot went 301 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 83 yards to the left rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Gellerman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gellerman had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gellerman to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 188-yard par-3 fifth green, Gellerman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gellerman at 2 over for the round.