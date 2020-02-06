Brandon Hagy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Hagy's tee shot went 222 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 51 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 14th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.

At the 397-yard par-4 15th, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hagy to 3 over for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hagy to 4 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 3 over for the round.

At the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Hagy hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.