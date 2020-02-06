-
Maverick McNealy shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Maverick McNealy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at even for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 78th at even par; Patrick Cantlay, Nick Taylor, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 1st at 6 under; Lanto Griffin, Richy Werenski, Robert Streb, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Matt Jones, Xinjun Zhang, Doug Ghim, Aaron Wise, Justin Suh, Greg Chalmers, Charl Schwartzel, Jonathan Byrd, Harry Higgs, Max Homa, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 8th at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, McNealy had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 390-yard par-4 third hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
On the 380-yard par-4 11th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at even for the day.
