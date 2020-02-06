In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Tyler Duncan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 101st at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay, Nick Taylor, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 1st at 6 under; Richy Werenski and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Wyndham Clark, Lanto Griffin, Max Homa, Justin Suh, Greg Chalmers, Charl Schwartzel, Jonathan Byrd, Phil Mickelson, Aaron Wise, Xinjun Zhang, Matt Jones, Robert Streb, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Duncan's tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 11th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.

Duncan his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Duncan to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Duncan's 109 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Duncan had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Duncan's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 246 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.