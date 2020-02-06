In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Robert Streb, Harry Higgs, Richy Werenski, Ricky Barnes, Lanto Griffin, Max Homa, Charley Hoffman, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Fitzpatrick went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 380-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Fitzpatrick's 131 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Fitzpatrick hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Fitzpatrick at even for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.