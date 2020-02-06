  • Matthew Fitzpatrick shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the opening round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Matthew Fitzpatrick lands his 130-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the Pebble Beach par-4 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Matthew Fitzpatrick's tight approach leads to birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

