-
-
Tyler McCumber comes back from a rocky start in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
-
February 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 06, 2020
Tyler McCumber hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCumber finished his round tied for 53rd at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay, Nick Taylor, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 1st at 6 under; Lanto Griffin, Richy Werenski, Robert Streb, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Matt Jones, Xinjun Zhang, Aaron Wise, Justin Suh, Greg Chalmers, Charl Schwartzel, Jonathan Byrd, Max Homa, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 8th at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 third hole, Tyler McCumber had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tyler McCumber to even for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, McCumber's 130 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.