Dominic Bozzelli hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Bozzelli finished his day tied for 144th at 4 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Robert Streb, Harry Higgs, Richy Werenski, Ricky Barnes, Lanto Griffin, Max Homa, Charley Hoffman, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.

At the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Bozzelli hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bozzelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th, Bozzelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bozzelli to even for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 380-yard par-4 11th, Bozzelli chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bozzelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Bozzelli's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 399-yard par-4 13th hole, Bozzelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bozzelli to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bozzelli hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 14th. This moved Bozzelli to 2 over for the round.

Bozzelli got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bozzelli to 3 over for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Bozzelli hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bozzelli to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bozzelli hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a four-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Bozzelli to 4 over for the round.