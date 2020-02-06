-
Chase Seiffert delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the first at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chase Seiffert sinks 14-foot birdie putt at AT&T Pebble BeachIn the opening round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Chase Seiffert rolls in a 14-foot putt for birdie at the Pebble Beach par-5 6th hole.
In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Chase Seiffert hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Seiffert finished his round tied for 1st at 6 under with Patrick Cantlay and Nick Taylor; Richy Werenski and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Wyndham Clark, Lanto Griffin, Max Homa, Justin Suh, Greg Chalmers, Charl Schwartzel, Jonathan Byrd, Phil Mickelson, Aaron Wise, Xinjun Zhang, Matt Jones, Robert Streb, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 4 under.
On the par-4 10th, Chase Seiffert's 135 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chase Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Seiffert had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Seiffert hit an approach shot from 250 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 4 under for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Seiffert chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 5 under for the round.
On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 6 under for the round.
