Harold Varner III hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his round in 4th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay, Nick Taylor, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Robert Streb, Wyndham Clark, Lanto Griffin, Max Homa, Charley Hoffman, Justin Suh, George McNeill, Richy Werenski, Greg Chalmers, Charl Schwartzel, Aaron Wise, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 5th at 4 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 third hole, Varner III had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Varner III missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Varner III to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Varner III's 110 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Varner III's tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 399-yard par-4 13th hole, Varner III had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Varner III's 78 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.