Matthew NeSmith hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. NeSmith finished his round tied for 6th at 4 under with Wyndham Clark, Lanto Griffin, Max Homa, Justin Suh, Greg Chalmers, Charl Schwartzel, Jonathan Byrd, Phil Mickelson, Aaron Wise, Xinjun Zhang, Matt Jones, and Robert Streb; Patrick Cantlay, Nick Taylor, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Richy Werenski and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a 277 yard drive on the 380-yard par-4 11th, Matthew NeSmith chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 14th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, NeSmith had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, NeSmith hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.