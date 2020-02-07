Mark Hubbard hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 116th at 2 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Robert Streb, Harry Higgs, Richy Werenski, Ricky Barnes, Lanto Griffin, Max Homa, Charley Hoffman, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hubbard hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 10th. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

Hubbard his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 399-yard par-4 13th hole, Hubbard had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hubbard hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 14th. This moved Hubbard to 2 over for the round.