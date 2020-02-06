-
-
Wes Roach shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
-
February 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 06, 2020
In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Wes Roach hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Roach's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Roach's 117 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roach to 1 under for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Roach chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Roach to even for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Roach chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Roach to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 ninth hole, Roach had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Roach to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.