Kristoffer Ventura hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Ventura finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Robert Streb, Harry Higgs, Richy Werenski, Ricky Barnes, Lanto Griffin, Max Homa, Charley Hoffman, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Ventura had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Ventura's tee shot went 180 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 399-yard par-4 13th, Ventura reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Ventura at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Ventura's 118 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Ventura reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

At the 502-yard par-5 second, Ventura got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Ventura to 1 under for the round.

At the 390-yard par-4 third, Ventura reached the green in 3 and sunk a 38-foot putt saving par. This put Ventura at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ventura had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ventura to 2 under for the round.

At the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Ventura hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 3 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Ventura's tee shot went 120 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 eighth, Ventura had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to 1 under for the round.