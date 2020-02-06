-
Mackenzie Hughes putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 first round in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
Mackenzie Hughes got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mackenzie Hughes to 1 over for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Hughes chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.
On the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Hughes's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
