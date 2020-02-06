In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Nelson Ledesma hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a 283 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 14th, Nelson Ledesma chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Nelson Ledesma to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Ledesma's 152 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 2 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Ledesma's his second shot went 6 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Ledesma chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 2 under for the round.

Ledesma got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ledesma to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Ledesma chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 2 under for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Ledesma had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ledesma to 1 under for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Ledesma had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ledesma to 2 under for the round.