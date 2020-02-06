Peter Malnati hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a 294 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Peter Malnati chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Malnati chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 11th hole, Malnati had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Malnati's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 18 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.