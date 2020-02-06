In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Robert Streb hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streb finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Lanto Griffin, Richy Werenski, and Harold Varner III; Patrick Cantlay, Nick Taylor, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Matt Jones, Aaron Wise, Xinjun Zhang, Justin Suh, Greg Chalmers, Charl Schwartzel, Doug Ghim, Harry Higgs, Jonathan Byrd, Max Homa, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Chappell, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 8th at 4 under.

On the par-4 10th, Robert Streb's 140 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Robert Streb to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 14th, Streb chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

Streb missed the green on his first shot on the 178-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Streb hit his next to the fairway bunker. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 sixth. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.

Streb missed the green on his first shot on the 106-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Streb to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 eighth hole, Streb had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 5 under for the round.