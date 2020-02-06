  • Robert Streb putts well in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the opening round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Robert Streb lands his 179-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the Pebble Beach par-4 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

