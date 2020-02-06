In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, David Lingmerth hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his round tied for 75th at even par; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Lanto Griffin, Max Homa, Charley Hoffman, Harry Higgs, Richy Werenski, Ricky Barnes, and Robert Streb are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Lingmerth's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Lingmerth's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to even-par for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Lingmerth got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Lingmerth's 156 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Lingmerth hit an approach shot from 242 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Lingmerth hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lingmerth had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Lingmerth to even for the round.