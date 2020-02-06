In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Bo Hoag hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Robert Streb, Harry Higgs, Richy Werenski, Ricky Barnes, Lanto Griffin, Max Homa, Charley Hoffman, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.

At the 380-yard par-4 11th, Hoag reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Hoag at 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Hoag's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hoag's 105 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 14th, Hoag got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoag to even for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Hoag hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Hoag chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoag to even-par for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hoag had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

Hoag missed the green on his first shot on the 106-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.

After a 244 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, Hoag chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 1 under for the round.