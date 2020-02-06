Zack Sucher hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at even for the tournament. Sucher finished his round tied for 78th at even par; Patrick Cantlay, Nick Taylor, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 1st at 6 under; Lanto Griffin, Richy Werenski, Robert Streb, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Matt Jones, Xinjun Zhang, Aaron Wise, Justin Suh, Greg Chalmers, Charl Schwartzel, Jonathan Byrd, Max Homa, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 8th at 4 under.

On the 380-yard par-4 11th, Sucher had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sucher to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Sucher hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 14th. This moved Sucher to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Sucher chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sucher to 1 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Sucher had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sucher to even for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Sucher reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sucher to 1 under for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Sucher had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Sucher to even-par for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Sucher hit a tee shot 110 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sucher to 1 under for the round.

Sucher got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sucher to even for the round.