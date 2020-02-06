-
Ben Martin finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Ben Martin hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Martin finished his round tied for 78th at even par; Patrick Cantlay, Nick Taylor, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 1st at 6 under; Lanto Griffin, Richy Werenski, Robert Streb, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Matt Jones, Xinjun Zhang, Aaron Wise, Justin Suh, Greg Chalmers, Charl Schwartzel, Jonathan Byrd, Max Homa, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 8th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Martin hit an approach shot from 253 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Martin chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.
