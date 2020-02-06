In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Andrew Landry hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 150th at 4 over; Patrick Cantlay, Nick Taylor, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 1st at 6 under; Richy Werenski and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Wyndham Clark, Lanto Griffin, Max Homa, Justin Suh, Greg Chalmers, Charl Schwartzel, Jonathan Byrd, Phil Mickelson, Aaron Wise, Xinjun Zhang, Matt Jones, Robert Streb, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Landry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to even-par for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Landry chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Landry's his second shot went 15 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 3 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Landry got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Landry to 4 over for the round.