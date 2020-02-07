Xinjun Zhang hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Zhang finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Robert Streb, Harry Higgs, Richy Werenski, Ricky Barnes, Lanto Griffin, Max Homa, Charley Hoffman, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 14th hole, Zhang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Zhang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Zhang reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Zhang at 3 under for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Zhang hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Zhang to 4 under for the round.

At the 390-yard par-4 third, Zhang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Zhang had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zhang to 4 under for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Zhang's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Zhang went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Zhang's tee shot went 120 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.