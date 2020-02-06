In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Roberto Castro hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Castro finished his round tied for 123rd at 2 over; Patrick Cantlay, Nick Taylor, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 1st at 6 under; Harold Varner III is in 4th at 5 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Robert Streb, Wyndham Clark, Lanto Griffin, Max Homa, Charley Hoffman, Justin Suh, George McNeill, Richy Werenski, Greg Chalmers, Charl Schwartzel, Aaron Wise, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 5th at 4 under.

Castro got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Castro to 1 over for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 14th, Castro got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Castro to 2 over for the round.

At the 397-yard par-4 15th, Castro's tee shot went 297 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 75 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Castro to 3 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Castro had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Castro to 2 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Castro had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Castro to 3 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Castro chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Castro to 2 over for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Castro hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Castro to 2 over for the round.